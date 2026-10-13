Congress governments bribed CECs with Padma awards, claims Piyush Goyal

Goyal also raised questions over the appointment of Naveen Chawla as Election Commissioner in 2005.

He argued that Sonia Gandhi, who was not a government official then, could not have made the appointment.

"At that time, the system was such that the Prime Minister and the government appointed Election Commissioners..." he said.

He also revisited the 2009 controversy involving then Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami, who recommended Chawla's removal for being partisan toward Congress.