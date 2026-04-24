'Smacks of ulterior motives': Congress on EC's notice to Kharge

The Congress party has responded to the Election Commission's notice to its president, Mallikarjun Kharge , over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The party said that the short notice given by the poll body "smacks of ulterior motives" and insisted there was no violation of the model code of conduct or any laws. In a "summary response" submitted on Thursday, Congress sought time to file a detailed reply within a week.

Notice controversy Jairam Ramesh raises concerns over notice discrepancies Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over two notices with the same number but signed by different officials. He also pointed out that one notice mentioned a complaint from Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, while another didn't. This discrepancy led Ramesh to question if the EC was issuing show cause notices without proper scrutiny and on the basis of ruling party complainants' versions without any application of mind.

Response request Ramesh demands more time for response Ramesh also criticized the short time given to Kharge to respond to the charges. He said this was insufficient considering Kharge's busy election schedule. The Congress leader alleged that it seemed like the Chief Election Commissioner was executing the notice as a formality instead of upholding natural justice. He demanded more time and said a senior delegation of Congress leaders would present their detailed response within a week.

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Statement clarification Kharge accused PM Modi of 'terrorising' political parties Kharge had earlier accused PM Modi of "terrorizing" political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies. He had called Modi a "terrorist" while criticizing the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP. However, he later clarified that he meant Modi was "terrorizing" the nation's democratic fabric. Ramesh said this clarification was publicly available and alleged that officials relied on a quote taken out of context without considering the full comment before issuing the notice.

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