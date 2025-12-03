'Complete lie': Congress leaders slam Rajnath Singh's Nehru-Babri Masjid remark

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh 's remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru and the Babri Masjid as "distractions" from important public issues. Singh had alleged that Nehru wanted to use government funds to build the Babri Masjid but was stopped by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Vadra said these are distractions from real issues needing discussion. Her brother, Rahul Gandhi , declined to comment on the matter, saying reporters were "wasting their time."

Counter-argument Congress leader challenges Singh's claims Congress leader Manickam Tagore also challenged Singh's claims, calling them a "lie" with no archival evidence. He said Nehru opposed using government money for religious places and insisted on public contributions. "Nehruji explicitly opposed using government money for religious places - including the reconstruction of temples. He insisted it should be funded through public contributions, not the state," he said. "If Nehruji refused public funds even for Somnath....why would he propose spending taxpayer money on Babri?" Tagore declared.

Controversial statement Singh's remarks Speaking at a 'Sardar Sabha' event in Vadodara, Singh had said, "Pandit Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid using public funds....Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born to a Gujarati mother....didn't allow the Babri Masjid to be built using public funds." Singh added, "When Nehru raised the issue of rebuilding the Somnath Temple, Sardar Patel clarified it was a different matter. The public has donated lakhs... A Trust had been formed, and not a single paisa of the government's money was used."