'SIR is simple, don't complicate': Modi to Bengal BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament from West Bengal to keep the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise simple and transparent. The PM's advice comes as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections early next year. According to News18, he stressed, "SIR is only about ensuring that eligible voters are included and those who are not eligible are removed," adding that the process should not be "overcomplicated."

Election strategy Modi urges MPs to stay focused, confident The Prime Minister also urged the MPs to stay focused and confident as they prepare to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming elections. He reminded them of the BJP's growth in West Bengal from three MLAs in 2011 to a stronger presence by 2016. "We have to work hard and make sure we win this election in Bengal," he said, appreciating their efforts against TMC.

Local concerns Modi reviews local issues, emphasizes constituency connection During the meeting with West Bengal BJP MPs, PM Modi also reviewed local issues like the recent attack on MP Khagen Murmu. He stressed the need for MPs to stay connected with their constituencies and understand ground realities as part of their election strategy. The delegation included state president Shamik Bhattacharya and Union ministers Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar.