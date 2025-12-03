'Na snooping sambhav hai…': Jyotiraditya Scindia defends Sanchar Saathi app

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has defended the Sanchar Saathi app against rising privacy concerns in Parliament on Wednesday. He said the app can't be used for surveillance and doesn't threaten user data. The controversy started after a government order on November 28 directed smartphone makers to pre-install the app on all devices sold in India. Existing devices were also to receive it through software updates, making it "readily visible and accessible" at first use.

App purpose Scindia rejects surveillance allegations, emphasizes user empowerment Opposition leaders and digital rights advocates have criticized the order, arguing it could be a surveillance tool. Some smartphone manufacturers, including Apple, also reportedly raised concerns over the order's feasibility. However, Scindia rejected these allegations during Question Hour in Lok Sabha. He said "Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga (With the Sanchar Saathi app, neither is snooping possible, nor will it happen)," emphasizing that its purpose is citizen protection.

User choice Scindia clarifies app's optional nature, addresses user concerns Scindia also clarified that users aren't mandated to keep the app, softening the Centre's stance on compulsory installation. He said, "If you want to delete it, then delete it," addressing concerns about covert surveillance. The ministry's order states all new devices must have Sanchar Saathi pre-installed while existing ones should get it via software updates. Manufacturers are prohibited from disabling or tampering with its functionalities.