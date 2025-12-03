Opposition MPs wear gas masks in Parliament over Delhi's pollution
Several opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) donned gas masks inside the Parliament during the Winter Session to protest against Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to the national capital's "unbreathable" air, which has reached "severe" levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) in 14 out of the 40 monitoring stations. The protest video went viral, triggering public reactions and raising concerns over pollution management efforts.
Opposition MPs staging protest with gas masks
#WATCH | #ParliamentWinterSession | Opposition MPs enter Parliament House wearing gas masks to protest against air pollution. pic.twitter.com/SkXYqAn9up— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025
Pollution crisis
Delhi's air quality reaches hazardous levels
Delhi woke up to severe pollution, with several areas recording alarming AQI levels. The city was shrouded in thick gray smog, reducing visibility and raising respiratory safety concerns. Akshardham recorded an AQI of 405, while AIIMS saw readings spike to 420. Other monitoring stations also reported high pollution levels: Anand Vihar (405), Ghazipur (405), India Gate (356), and Dhaula Kuan (303).
Health concerns
Vadra urges government action to protect vulnerable groups
Amid the ongoing Winter Session, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep concern over Delhi's air quality. She highlighted that children and senior citizens are bearing the brunt of this pollution crisis. Vadra emphasized the need for immediate government action to protect these vulnerable groups from health risks posed by poor air quality.