Opposition MPs wear gas masks in Parliament over Delhi's pollution

By Snehil Singh 01:13 pm Dec 03, 2025

Several opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) donned gas masks inside the Parliament during the Winter Session to protest against Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to the national capital's "unbreathable" air, which has reached "severe" levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) in 14 out of the 40 monitoring stations. The protest video went viral, triggering public reactions and raising concerns over pollution management efforts.