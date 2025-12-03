The video has sparked a major controversy

Congress posts AI video of Modi as 'Chaiwala;' stokes controversy

By Snehil Singh 11:15 am Dec 03, 202511:15 am

What's the story

A recent social media post by Congress leader Ragini Nayak has sparked a major controversy. The post features an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting him as a tea seller. The video shows the PM walking with a kettle and glasses at what appears to be a global event. It was captioned, "Now, who did this?" The incident is likely to disrupt the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to media reports.