Congress posts AI video of Modi as 'Chaiwala;' stokes controversy
What's the story
A recent social media post by Congress leader Ragini Nayak has sparked a major controversy. The post features an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting him as a tea seller. The video shows the PM walking with a kettle and glasses at what appears to be a global event. It was captioned, "Now, who did this?" The incident is likely to disrupt the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to media reports.
Twitter Post
Ragini Nayak's post on X
अब ई कौन किया बे 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/mbVsykXEgm— Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) December 2, 2025
Political backlash
BJP condemns Congress's AI video of PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly reacted to Nayak's post. BJP leaders have slammed the Congress for its action, calling it "shameful." The party has also accused the Congress of being unable to appreciate hard work and dedication. "After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament and Sena, now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi's chaiwala background. Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.
Historical reference
PM Modi's tea-selling past highlighted in controversy
Poonawalla added, "We're very proud that we belong to a chaiwala background...we're very proud that we don't come from a nepotistic, dynastic background." The controversy has also brought to light PM Modi's past of helping his father sell tea at a stall in Vadnagar, Gujarat. The prime minister has often spoken about this part of his childhood.