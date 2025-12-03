MCD bypolls: BJP wins 2 wards, leads in 5 others
What's the story
The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections is underway, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has won two seats and is leading in five others. The elections were held on November 30 across 12 wards, with a voter turnout of 38.51%.
Election results
BJP's Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh ward
BJP's Anita Jain won the Shalimar Bagh ward with 6,742 votes. Suman Kumar Gupta also won from Chandni Chowk with 7,825 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Dakshin Puri through candidate Ram Swaroop Kanojia. The Congress party made its mark with Suresh Choudhary winning in Sangam Vihar-A ward, garnering 9,138 votes.
Ongoing counting
BJP leads in 5 more wards
The BJP is leading in five more wards: Shalimar Bagh-B, Dichaon Kalan, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, and Vinod Nagar. On the other hand, AAP has won the Dakshin Puri ward and is ahead in three other wards: Mundka, Ashok Vihar, and Naraina. Meanwhile, the Congress has won in only the Sangam Vihar-A ward.
Security arrangements
Security measures in place at counting centers
Security has been tightened at counting centers across Delhi, especially in Pushp Vihar. The State Election Commission has set up 10 counting centers for the by-elections. Each center will handle specific wards with strong room facilities and secure entry and exit protocols. Among the 12 wards where voting took place, Chandni Mahal reported the highest turnout at 41.95%. On the lower end, Greater Kailash recorded the lowest turnout at just 20.87%.
Political implications
Bypolls seen as test for CM Gupta's government
The bypolls are being viewed as a litmus test for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's "Viksit Delhi" agenda. The results will not affect the stability of her government but could impact public perception and inter-party dynamics ahead of the next full MCD elections in 2027. In the 250-member MCD House, BJP currently has 116 seats, AAP has 99, Indraprastha Vikas Party has 15, and Congress has eight seats.