Nehru sought public funds for Babri Masjid, claims Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has alleged that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru , wanted to use public money to construct the Babri Masjid . He made these remarks during a "Unity March" in Gujarat on Tuesday, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, according to PTI. "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid using public funds," Singh said at the event.

Opposition stance Patel opposed Nehru's Babri Masjid proposal, claims Singh Singh further claimed that Sardar Patel, who was born to a Gujarati mother, opposed Nehru's proposal. He said when the issue of restoring the Somnath Temple came up, Patel clarified that funds for its renovation were donated by the public. "A trust had been established, and not a single penny of the government's money had been spent on this work," Singh added.

Funding details Singh highlights public funding for temples Singh also emphasized that no government funds were used for constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "The entire cost was borne by the people of the country. This is called real secularism," he said. The Defence Minister also alleged that Nehru became the Congress president in 1946 after Patel withdrew his nomination on Mahatma Gandhi's advice.