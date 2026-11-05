Missed mega rally for uncle's funeral, Youth Congress suspends office-bearer 

"We faced FIRs and went to jail for the party. Are we being removed just for missing one event?" Rohit Rajoria told NDTV, adding the outfit removed him without giving him a chance for an explanation.

He said the youth wing has been behaving in an arbitrary manner even though he had dedicated 15 years to the party, during which time he was named in 15 FIRs and jailed three-four times for participating in protests organized by the party.