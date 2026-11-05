Missed mega rally for uncle's funeral, Youth Congress suspends office-bearer
What's the story
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 215 office-bearers across eight states for skipping a key rally on November 1. The event was organized by the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Among those suspended was a general secretary who said he had told the outfit in advance that he would be missing the rally for the 13th-day remembrance of his late uncle.
Criticism
'We faced FIRs and went to jail for the party'
"We faced FIRs and went to jail for the party. Are we being removed just for missing one event?" Rohit Rajoria told NDTV, adding the outfit removed him without giving him a chance for an explanation.
He said the youth wing has been behaving in an arbitrary manner even though he had dedicated 15 years to the party, during which time he was named in 15 FIRs and jailed three-four times for participating in protests organized by the party.
Suspension details
Madhya Pradesh tops list of suspensions
Per HT, people aware of the matter said the IYC used a mobile application and barcode scanners to track attendance at the rally, which was the largest opposition mobilization in recent years.
"Office-bearers who did not register and follow the instructions on the application were among those who faced action," a party leader said.
The IYC leadership had directed all national, state, and district-level office-bearers to attend the rally.
The suspension orders will remain in effect until further notice.
Rally aftermath
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, Shah
Madhya Pradesh saw the highest number of suspensions, with 60 office bearers suspended for organizational indiscipline in missing the "Vote Chori Rally."
Despite the suspensions, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib called the rally "extremely successful," with over 15,000 Youth Congress workers attending.
However, only 2,831 people registered on the IYC's official app owing to a lack of technical awareness and interest, while slow internet speeds along the stretch from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan also affected registrations.
Review process
Congress reviewing attendance and performance
After the rally, Rahul Gandhi praised the turnout on social media.
"This groundswell ensures democracy will prevail; truth will prevail. INDIA will prevail!"
The Congress war room is reviewing attendance and performance of district presidents under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan program.
The party may take action against district presidents who stayed away without a valid reason, sources told NDTV.
While the party claimed that 10 lakh people would attend, sources told the channel the actual attendance was below one lakh.