ED moves SC against Mamata for obstructing I-PAC raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing its investigation into the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The agency claims that Banerjee and state officials disrupted their search operations at I-PAC's Kolkata offices and co-founder Pratik Jain's residence last week. The ED is now seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Banerjee for allegedly impeding its investigation linked to an ongoing coal smuggling investigation.

Evidence removal ED alleges Banerjee removed crucial evidence during raid The ED's plea alleges that Banerjee personally entered I-PAC's premises during the raid and removed what it calls "crucial evidence," including documents and electronic devices. The agency claims this intervention led to the removal of important physical and electronic material related to its investigation. It also alleged that state police, allegedly acting on Banerjee's orders, obstructed its officers from performing their legal duties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Court adjournment ED's plea adjourned in Calcutta High Court The ED had earlier filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee for allegedly obstructing an ongoing investigation. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also filed a petition seeking directions to restrain the central agency from leaking party-related information. However, the court adjourned the hearing on both pleas till January 14 due to disturbances in the courtroom.