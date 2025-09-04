Dalit bodyguard alleges ex-Congress minister slapped him over traffic jam

A Dalit police constable, Ravindra Rikhiyashan, has accused former Jharkhand minister Krishna Nand Tripathi of slapping him and using casteist slurs. The incident allegedly took place when the Congress leader's convoy got stuck in a traffic jam due to the Karam festival in Latehar. Rikhiyashan, who was part of Tripathi's personal security detail, claimed he was asked to clear the road.

Claims Called 'adivasi' and 'harijan' "As we tried to manage the situation, Neta ji arrived and began hurling abuses," Rikhiyashan told The Indian Express. Rikhiyashan alleged that he was called an "adivasi" and a "harijan" and told he was unfit for the job. He also alleged that Tripathi slapped him during the incident. The officer-in-charge of Daltonganj Town police station confirmed that sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been invoked in this case.

Denial and defense FIR filed out of revenge, says Tripathi However, Tripathi, who served as the minister of Rural Development, Labour, Employment & Training and Panchayati Raj, has denied the allegations. "I only asked my bodyguards to be more alert...and then left for the Circuit House. I did not assault or abuse anyone. Everything is visible in the CCTV," he said. "When they (the bodyguards) refused to move the vehicle, and I managed to get it cleared within a minute, they felt insulted. That is why they registered the FIR."