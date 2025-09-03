After Pawan Khera, wife accused of having 2 voter IDs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now accused Congress leader Pawan Khera 's wife, Kota Neelima, of holding multiple voter identity cards. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Neelima has two active EPICs: one in Telangana's Khairatabad and another in New Delhi. This comes after the Election Commission issued a notice to Khera for allegedly registering himself in the New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies. Khera has been asked to respond to these allegations by 11:00am on September 8.

Vote manipulation Malviya demands investigation, slams Rahul Gandhi Malviya accused the Congress of systematic "vote chori" and demanded an investigation by the Election Commission. He also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his silence on these allegations. The BJP leader linked this issue to Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in the voter list in 1980 despite being Italian-born, arguing that it shows a pattern of defending illegal migrants and non-Indians while criticizing citizens.

Accountability demanded 'Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from these acts of criminality' "No wonder Congress and the INDI Alliance go out on a limb to defend illegal migrants and non-Indians while castigating our own people. This is not about defending democracy. It is about defending their vote bank - which should not be on the Indian voter list at all," he said. Malviya added, "Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from these acts of criminality within his own ranks, particularly involving people aspiring for public office and members of his inner coterie."