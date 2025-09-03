Kavitha quits BRS day after suspension 

K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). "I have no greed for posts. I am resigning from the BRS and submitting my resignation to the (Legislative Council) Speaker," she said. The resignation comes a day after she was suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities. In a press conference, Kavitha accused her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar of conspiring against KCR and weakening the party.

Family feud Don't depend on them, warns Kavitha to brother KTR Kavitha also accused Harish of conspiring with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. She alleged that "when Harish Rao held Revanth's feet during a Delhi trip, the seeds of these conspiracies were sown." She warned her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao to not depend on them. "I urge Ram Anna to take care of KCR's health and the party karyakartas," she said.

Work 'Participated in various programs' While she was suspended for "anti-party" activities, she told reporters that she had worked hard after being released from jail in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam. "I participated in various programs and worked for reservations for backward class, and in other initiatives against the Congress (which is in power in Telangana) while wearing the BRS flag. I don't understand how these constitute 'anti-party' activities," she said.