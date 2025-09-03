Bihar NDA calls statewide bandh tomorrow 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has called a statewide bandh on September 4 from 7:00am to noon. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing will lead the protest against derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress rally in Darbhanga. The bandh is supported by other NDA constituents.

Essential services BJP clarifies on essential services BJP's Bihar state president Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that essential services such as ambulances and hospitals will not be disrupted during the bandh. He said, "Essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown." The protest is aimed at highlighting what NDA leaders call an insult to all mothers by using abusive language against PM Modi's mother.

Protest rationale Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologized Jaiswal said the abusive language used against PM Modi and his mother was morally and politically wrong. He added that Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologized for their comments, which shows their arrogance. Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha also condemned the remarks, saying, "The Opposition insulted our mothers and sisters."