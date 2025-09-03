LOADING...
Bihar NDA calls statewide bandh tomorrow 
The bandh is supported by other NDA constituents

By Snehil Singh
Sep 03, 2025
01:06 pm
What's the story

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has called a statewide bandh on September 4 from 7:00am to noon. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing will lead the protest against derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Congress rally in Darbhanga. The bandh is supported by other NDA constituents.

Essential services

BJP clarifies on essential services

BJP's Bihar state president Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that essential services such as ambulances and hospitals will not be disrupted during the bandh. He said, "Essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown." The protest is aimed at highlighting what NDA leaders call an insult to all mothers by using abusive language against PM Modi's mother.

Protest rationale

Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologized

Jaiswal said the abusive language used against PM Modi and his mother was morally and politically wrong. He added that Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologized for their comments, which shows their arrogance. Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha also condemned the remarks, saying, "The Opposition insulted our mothers and sisters."

Indirect criticism

PM Modi takes a dig at opposition leaders

Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at opposition leaders, calling them "namdaars" who can't understand the struggles of poor mothers. He said these people think power is an inheritance. The bandh will last for five hours from 7:00am to noon on September 4, with emergency services exempted from its purview.