Kolkata biker killed after colliding with TMC MLA's convoy car
What's the story
A motorcyclist in Kolkata lost his life after his bike collided with the pilot car leading the convoy of Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla near Science City on Tuesday. The collision occurred around 11:00am on Basanti Highway near Bamanghata when the pilot vehicle collided with Mohammed Tajuddin's motorcycle. He was rushed to the SSKM Trauma Care Centre, but he succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon.
Accident impact
Both vehicles badly damaged
Police sources told India Today that the collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged. The motorcycle was mangled, while the pilot car's front was crushed. The force of the crash also pushed the pilot vehicle off course, causing it to hit an electric pole. The pilot vehicle driver is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bhangar after sustaining injuries in the crash.
Official response
MLA Molla expresses condolences
MLA Molla, who was traveling in a different car behind the pilot vehicle, expressed his condolences over the incident. He speculated that the accident happened because the vehicle had a brake failure. The Kolkata Traffic Police's Fatal Squad and Leather Complex Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine the exact sequence of events leading to this tragic accident.