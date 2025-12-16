Delhi CM booed with 'AQI' chants during Messi event

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was greeted with chants of "AQI, AQI" at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The event was to welcome football legend Lionel Messi as part of his India tour. The chants came amid a severe air pollution crisis in Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached 498 in the morning and settled at 427 by evening.

Political backlash AAP criticizes Gupta, BJP over pollution crisis The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed Gupta and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their inaction on the pollution crisis. Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi unit chief, shared a video of the incident on social media with a caption calling it "International Shame." He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue. "In a country where everyone is talking about pollution, the prime minister is just silent on the issue," Bharadwaj said.

Government response Gupta blames previous governments, promises action In her defense earlier, Gupta accused past AAP and Congress governments of neglecting pollution control. She had said there is a backlog of 27 years and her government needs at least 27 months to tackle the problem. "After 27 months, you can ask me about the steps we took to address air pollution," she added.