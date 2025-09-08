Delhi CM's businessman husband seen attending government meeting; AAP reacts 

A political controversy has erupted in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman and a social worker, was spotted at an official meeting. The meeting was held on Sunday to review development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. During the meeting, Gupta instructed officials to "regularly assess the progress of ongoing works in the area and submit detailed status reports within the stipulated timeframe."

Political backlash AAP leader compares situation to 'Panchayat' web series The incident drew criticism from opposition leaders, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's in-charge, questioned why Gupta allowed her husband to attend the official meeting despite not being a part of the Delhi government. He called it "unconstitutional" and likened it to the fictional village of 'Phulera' from the web series 'Panchayat,' where a woman leader's husband wielded informal authority.

Completely unconstitutional, says Bharadwaj दिल्ली सरकार बनी फुलेरा पंचायत



जैसे फुलेरा की पंचायत में महिला प्रधान के पति प्रधान की तरह काम करते थे , आज दिल्ली में CM के पति आधिकारिक मीटिंग में बैठ रहे हैं ।



हमने पहले भी बताया था कि CM आले पति आधिकारिक मीटिंग में बैठते हैं , अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग और इंस्पेक्शन करते… — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 7, 2025

Accusations made Bharadwaj accuses BJP of dynastic politics Bharadwaj also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practicing dynastic politics, asking if Gupta had no trusted workers left. He asked what work could only be done by a family member and why her husband was being given authority in this manner. Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, sarcastically welcomed everyone to "Phulera Panchayat," alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made two chief ministers in Delhi—Gupta as CM and her husband as "Super Chief Minister."