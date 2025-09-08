LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Delhi CM's businessman husband seen attending government meeting; AAP reacts 
Summarize
Delhi CM's businessman husband seen attending government meeting; AAP reacts 
The meeting was held on Sunday

Delhi CM's businessman husband seen attending government meeting; AAP reacts 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 08, 2025
10:05 am
What's the story

A political controversy has erupted in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman and a social worker, was spotted at an official meeting. The meeting was held on Sunday to review development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. During the meeting, Gupta instructed officials to "regularly assess the progress of ongoing works in the area and submit detailed status reports within the stipulated timeframe."

Political backlash

AAP leader compares situation to 'Panchayat' web series

The incident drew criticism from opposition leaders, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's in-charge, questioned why Gupta allowed her husband to attend the official meeting despite not being a part of the Delhi government. He called it "unconstitutional" and likened it to the fictional village of 'Phulera' from the web series 'Panchayat,' where a woman leader's husband wielded informal authority.

Twitter Post

Completely unconstitutional, says Bharadwaj

Accusations made

Bharadwaj accuses BJP of dynastic politics

Bharadwaj also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practicing dynastic politics, asking if Gupta had no trusted workers left. He asked what work could only be done by a family member and why her husband was being given authority in this manner. Another AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, sarcastically welcomed everyone to "Phulera Panchayat," alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made two chief ministers in Delhi—Gupta as CM and her husband as "Super Chief Minister."

Leadership questioned

Congress also questions BJP, Harish Khurana responds

The Congress party also joined the fray, asking if it was Gupta or her husband who was running the Delhi government. The BJP, however, defended Manish's presence at the meeting. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said there was "nothing wrong" with it, as he was looking after Shalimar Bagh constituencies as a social worker and led people's delegations. Khurana added that AAP is "frustrated" over this incident since it only involved one constituency where both live.