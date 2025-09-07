Pour acid in BJP MLA's mouth: TMC leader's shocking threat
What's the story
Abdur Rahim Bakshi, the Malda district president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has stirred controversy with his recent remarks. Speaking at a rally on Saturday evening, Bakshi threatened to pour acid into the mouth of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. The rally was organized to protest against alleged "atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers" in other states.
Targeted remarks
Bakshi takes a dig at Bengal BJP leaders
Though he didn't name him directly, Bakshi's comments were aimed at BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh. He referred to Ghosh's earlier remarks in the assembly where he called Bengal migrant workers "Rohingyas" or "Bangladeshis." Bakshi said, "The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis... they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis."
Backlash begins
Bakshi warns BJP leader, calls for social boycott
Bakshi further warned, "I said it then and I am saying it today, if I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth." He also called for a social boycott of the BJP in Malda and asked people to "tear down BJP flags." The comments have been widely condemned by the BJP.
Accusations made
BJP accuses TMC of creating culture of violence
Khagen Murmu, the BJP's Member of Parliament from Malda Uttar, accused the ruling party of creating a culture of intimidation and violence. He said such threats showed the TMC's desperation ahead of state polls. "This is the culture of the Trinamool Congress," Murmu said, adding that Bakshi often makes such statements to stay in the news.
Contradictory statements
Mamata Banerjee warns TMC leaders to refrain from irresponsible remarks
Notably, Bakshi's remarks come despite repeated warnings from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. At a recent review meeting for the upcoming state assembly elections, Banerjee reminded leaders that irresponsible remarks could harm the party's image. The BJP has also held protests in Malda over what they allege are false police cases against their workers.