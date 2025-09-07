Pour acid in BJP MLA's mouth: TMC leader's shocking threat

Abdur Rahim Bakshi, the Malda district president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has stirred controversy with his recent remarks. Speaking at a rally on Saturday evening, Bakshi threatened to pour acid into the mouth of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. The rally was organized to protest against alleged "atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers" in other states.

Targeted remarks Bakshi takes a dig at Bengal BJP leaders Though he didn't name him directly, Bakshi's comments were aimed at BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh. He referred to Ghosh's earlier remarks in the assembly where he called Bengal migrant workers "Rohingyas" or "Bangladeshis." Bakshi said, "The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis... they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis."

Backlash begins Bakshi warns BJP leader, calls for social boycott Bakshi further warned, "I said it then and I am saying it today, if I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth." He also called for a social boycott of the BJP in Malda and asked people to "tear down BJP flags." The comments have been widely condemned by the BJP.

Accusations made BJP accuses TMC of creating culture of violence Khagen Murmu, the BJP's Member of Parliament from Malda Uttar, accused the ruling party of creating a culture of intimidation and violence. He said such threats showed the TMC's desperation ahead of state polls. "This is the culture of the Trinamool Congress," Murmu said, adding that Bakshi often makes such statements to stay in the news.