Give 7-day notice before arresting Congress MP Bimol Akoijam: Court
What's the story
A Delhi court has directed the police to give seven days' notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam if his arrest is required in connection with a sexual harassment case. Special Judge Digvinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order while hearing Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea. The court observed that Akoijam has no criminal record and is cooperating with the investigation, which is still underway.
Allegations overview
Multiple students accused him of sexual harassment
The court had earlier given the JNU professor interim protection from arrest till Thursday in the sexual harassment case involving 11 women students.
At least 11 female students filed complaints against him in May, alleging he called them to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.
He was dismissed by the university on October 9 and the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him two days later.
Accusations countered
He called his dismissal a 'witch hunt'
However, on November 2, the Delhi High Court stayed the JNU administration's order, dismissing Akoijam from service.
Akoijam has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and called his dismissal a "witch hunt."
He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating false charges against him to silence his voice ahead of state assembly elections.
Speaking to India Today TV, he likened the internal inquiry to a "khap panchayat" and challenged his accusers to prove their charges.