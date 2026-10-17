DMK MPs meet in Chennai amid ongoing anti-SIR protests
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has called a crucial meeting of its Members of Parliament in Chennai. The meeting will be chaired by party chief and former Chief Minister M K Stalin. According to sources cited by NDTV, the agenda will likely revolve around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. This comes amid ongoing anti-SIR protests, which have intensified over recent days.
Protest support
Stalin promises legal assistance to detained protestors
Stalin has been vocal against the recent crackdown on protesters. He had slammed the detention of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke before a Tiranga march.
"Detaining them without disclosing their whereabouts is blatantly illegal and deeply inhumane," he wrote on X.
He also promised legal assistance to CJP in its struggle against these detentions.
Political maneuvering
DMK approaches regional leaders for support against SIR
The DMK is reportedly looking to form a new political front against SIR. The party has approached CJP and some regional leaders for support.
This comes after its split with the Congress in Tamil Nadu.
If successful, this move could further divide the INDIA bloc and change opposition dynamics ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.
Political criticism
DMK takes on TVK for winning due to SIR
The DMK is also taking on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party for winning due to SIR.
The TVK has joined anti-SIR protests but has blamed DMK for enabling SIR in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, there are speculations about a special session of Parliament later this month to push delimitation and women's reservation bills.
Despite being a critic of delimitation, sources say BJP hopes to get support from DMK after its split with Congress.