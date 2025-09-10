DMK MLA's aide arrested for sexually assaulting disabled man
In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, two men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old disabled man. The accused are A Adhiyamaan, a 39-year-old personal assistant to Bargur DMK MLA D Mathiazhagan, and Asal Ali, a store owner with alleged DMK connections. The incident took place near the Krishnagiri toll gate around 10 days ago.
The case has taken a political turn, with AIADMK leaders accusing Krishnagiri Town Inspector Venkatesh Prabhu and DMK West in-charge Aslam Rehman Sheriff of pressuring the victim to withdraw his complaint. They alleged this was done through a khap panchayat-style meeting. However, senior police officials have dismissed these claims, saying an FIR was registered under the Disability Act and both accused remain in custody till September 22.
The victim has alleged attempts were made to silence him. He said, "They told me this will become a big legal issue and asked me to write a letter as they dictated." He also alleged he was sent to the police station to withdraw his complaint after receiving ₹10,000 from Aslam Ali. The victim further claimed he faced mental agony and received life threats during this period.
India Today, citing police sources, reported that the incident did not happen while under the influence of alcohol. "The assault happened when both men were in a normal state of mind," an officer said. Although an FIR was filed on August 30, the two suspects were only arrested on Monday night after the victim filed another petition with Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, the TNIE reported.