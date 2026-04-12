EC transfers 12 Bengal police officials ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle in the police administration of West Bengal . The decision comes ahead of the upcoming elections in the state. A total of 12 senior officers have been transferred, including from key positions in the Kolkata Police and state police, news agency PTI reported.

Leadership changes Major changes in Kolkata Police Among the major changes, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Soma Das Mitra has been appointed as Joint Commissioner (Crime) in Kolkata Police. Meanwhile, Sudip Sarkar, who was DIG (Personnel), will now serve as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters). Debasmita Das, DIG of Special Task Force, has been made Joint Commissioner (Intelligence).

Division leadership Changes in Deputy Commissioner positions The ECI has also made changes in the Deputy Commissioner positions of Kolkata Police's North, South, East, and South-East divisions. VSR Ananthanag has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner (South), Pradip Kumar Yadav as Deputy Commissioner (North), Saikat Ghosh as Deputy Commissioner (South-East), and Prashant Choudhury as Deputy Commissioner (East).

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