Poll body issues directions to prevent use of money power 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives to various enforcement agencies to curb the use of money power, freebies drugs, narcotics and liquor in the upcoming Bihar elections. In a statement, the poll body said that expenditure observers have been deployed to keep a tab on election expenses from the day elections were announced. These observers will meet teams engaged in expenditure monitoring during their visits.

Monitoring measures Expenditure observers deployed to monitor election expenses Furthermore, flying squads, surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams will be on high alert round-the-clock for any suspected instances of money power or other inducements being used to sway voters. It has also activated the online system called Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for reporting of interceptions/seizures made by the FSs, SSTs and enforcement agencies on a real-time basis during the election period.

Seizure report ₹33.97 crore seized since election announcement Since the announcement of elections on October 6, a total of ₹33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been seized by different enforcement agencies. The ECI further stated that the enforcement agencies must ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed throughout the checking and inspection process for the enforcement of these guidelines. Any member of the public can use the C-Vigil App to complain about such infractions.