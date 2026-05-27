ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations across Kerala , including the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan . The agency is probing a money laundering case linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) corruption case in which his daughter is implicated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action comes a day after the Kerala High Court rejected a plea to quash the ED's investigation into this case.

Additional searches ED also raided PA Muhammad Riyas's house The ED also raided PA Muhammad Riyas in Kozhikode. He is Veena's husband. The case revolves around allegations that CMRL illegally paid ₹1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019. The payment was made despite no services being rendered by the IT firm. CMRL, a Kerala-based company that manufactures synthetic rutile and industrial chemicals, has been accused of bribery and money laundering in this case.

Controversy details Political storm in Kerala over corruption charges Although Vijayan isn't directly named in the case, it has caused a political uproar in Kerala. Notably, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation held a 13.4% stake in CMRL. The allegations first emerged in August 2023 when reports claimed that Exalogic had received ₹1.72 crore from CMRL without rendering any services. Following these revelations, the Centre ordered a detailed probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

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Twitter Post Raids underway #WATCH | Kannur: In the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of former Chief Minister and present LoP Pinarayi Vijayan. https://t.co/5KYJNnClr8 pic.twitter.com/nNu8sDcjMU — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

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Investigation details SFIO named Veena, 25 others as accused In its prosecution complaint, SFIO named Veena, CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, and 25 others as accused. According to the SFIO, CMRL paid Veena's firm ₹2.70 crore. In April 2025, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved Veena's prosecution in connection with the alleged illegal payments. She has been charged under Section 447 of the Companies Act of 2013, which addresses corporate fraud.