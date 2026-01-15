Mamata barging in during ED's I-PAC raid 'serious matter': SC

The Supreme Court has expressed its concern over the allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee barged in with the commissioner of police during raids on I-PAC premises last week. "Sitting Chief minister entered the premise and violated all law and order...she took possession of all digital devices and three incriminating documents," ED claimed. Responding, the Supreme Court bench called it a "very serious matter." "We will issue notice," it said.

IPAC Why did ED wait: Banerjee Appearing for Banerjee, advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the Enforcement Directorate's raids on I-PAC, asking why the agency waited two years to conduct searches just before the Assembly elections. He asked, "We are disturbed by what is happening. Why did the ED wait for two years to come to Bengal? This is just to create prejudice."

SC Claims documents were seized a lie: Sibal Sibal said the ED arrived at 6:20am on the day of the raid, while the CM came at 12:00pm and left at 12:15pm. "It is a blatant lie that all digital devices were taken," he said. "Till 12:05pm no seizure took place. It was only the laptop belonging to Pratik Jain and the phone....was seized and she left the premise. Where all the devices? She took the personal iPhone and laptop which will have the election information," he said.

Accusations ED accuses Banerjee of 'theft,' demands suspension of top cops Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, accused Banerjee of "theft" for allegedly taking evidence from IPAC co-founder Pratik Jain's house. He demanded the suspension of Bengal's Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and other senior officers. Mehta described the January 9 incident in Calcutta High Court as "mobocracy," where lawyers not connected to the case disrupted proceedings, forcing an adjournment. "Court was converted into jantar mantar. They had arranged buses and transport also for those members," he said.

Court inquiry Supreme Court bench questions disruption in Calcutta High Court Shocked, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi, questioned if the high court had turned into Jantar Mantar. Mehta alleged a WhatsApp message asked lawyers to gather at a specific time, causing the disruption. He said the judge observed that "the environment in the court was not conducive to a hearing," alleging Trinamool's legal cell mobilized these lawyers.