ED wants FIR against TN Minister in ₹1,020cr tender manipulation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a major scam in Tamil Nadu 's Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The agency claims that over ₹1,020 crore was collected as bribes through widespread tender rigging. The allegations are based on digital evidence seized during raids on the state Minister for Municipal Administration, KN Nehru, and his associates in April this year.

Legal proceedings ED seeks FIR registration for money laundering probe The ED has submitted a 258-page dossier to Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary, Head of Police Force (HoPF), and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The agency has requested the registration of an FIR under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on December 3. This would allow the ED to initiate a money laundering investigation.

Bribery claims ED's allegations of bribery and tender manipulation The ED has alleged that contractors paid 7.5-10% of contract value as bribes to Nehru's associates. These contractors benefited from manipulated tenders, with WhatsApp chats recovered from their phones serving as evidence. The agency also claimed that bribes were collected under the guise of "party funds" and government officers were involved in collecting and transferring these bribes to Nehru and his associates.

Evidence presented ED cites specific instances of bribery payments The ED has cited specific instances of bribes totaling ₹1,020 crore, based on messages allegedly retrieved from Nehru's associates' phones. This evidence is said to be just the "tip of an iceberg" in a larger scam involving government contracts. The agency claims bribes were collected for various projects, including community toilets, sanitation workers outsourcing, NABARD projects, village roads, etc.

Case connection ED links evidence to previous CBI case The ED stumbled upon this evidence during searches related to a PMLA case involving a CBI bank fraud investigation against True Value Homes (TVH), owned by Nehru's brother, KN Ravichandran. The PMLA investigation was closed after the Madras High Court quashed the CBI case. The agency alleges public funds were siphoned off for "luxurious lifestyles" and political expenditure.