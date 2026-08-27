Ex-Minister Mukul Roy's daughter-in-law among missing after Nepal floods 

A 32-member group from Kolkata, which included 30 tourists and two tour managers, is also reported missing.

The group had left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the next day.

On Wednesday morning, they were at Rasuwagadhi near the Nepal-Tibet border when flash floods struck.

Satheesh Reddy, former chief of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and his wife are also among the 31 pilgrims who are stranded near the Nepal-Tibet border.