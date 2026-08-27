Ex-Minister Mukul Roy's daughter-in-law among missing after Nepal floods
What's the story
Former Trinamool Congress MLA Subhranshu Roy's wife is reportedly among those missing after flash floods hit Nepal near the Tibet border. According to NDTV, Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy has had no contact with her husband since the night of August 25. Subhranshu is a former Trinamool MLA from Bijpur and the son of former Railway Minister Mukul Roy. Sarmistha had traveled to Nepal on August 21 as part of a tour organized by a travel agency and was traveling alone.
Missing group
32-member group from Kolkata also missing
A 32-member group from Kolkata, which included 30 tourists and two tour managers, is also reported missing.
The group had left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the next day.
On Wednesday morning, they were at Rasuwagadhi near the Nepal-Tibet border when flash floods struck.
Satheesh Reddy, former chief of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and his wife are also among the 31 pilgrims who are stranded near the Nepal-Tibet border.
Stranded pilgrims
Former DRDO chief and wife stranded
They were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage when the floods hit.
The couple is currently in Tibet's Saga County and plans to return through the Tibet-China route, pending border reopening by China.
At a press briefing earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that it has no contact with 288 Indian nationals in Nepal after the devastating flash floods.
Disaster toll
332 dead so far
The flash floods have killed at least 332 people and left over 800 missing in Nepal. The disaster has devastated settlements and washed away homes, bridges, and villages.
The flash flood struck the region on Wednesday when a glacial collapse triggered a flood in the Lhende Khola river, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River. The flood swept away entire villages on popular trekking and pilgrimage routes between Kathmandu and Lhasa.