No need to become Marathi experts: Fadnavis addresses drivers' protest
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has addressed the concerns of Hindi-speaking auto and taxi drivers amid protests over the Marathi mandate by the state government. "There is no reason for our Hindi-speaking brothers who work as taxi or auto drivers here to become experts in Marathi. They only need to know enough Marathi to carry out their work," he said.
Deadline extension
Deadline for drivers to learn Marathi extended
Fadnavis also announced that the government had extended the deadline to learn the language three times now and if there is another request from those who want to learn and need more time, the deadline will be extended again.
He assured that no injustice would be done in the name of language and emphasized that many people have been living in Maharashtra for generations, integrating with its culture.
"Our Mahayuti government will not allow injustice based on language," he said.
Protest details
Misinformation about fines spread among drivers
The protests were sparked by fears of heavy fines and the cancellation of both the badge and permit for not knowing Marathi, with some drivers forcibly stopping others from working.
Videos on social media showed demonstrations in several areas, including Kandivali, Malad West, Santacruz, Dahisar, and Andheri.
A senior regional transport official at Borivali RTO confirmed that misinformation about fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 had spread among drivers.
Fine clarification
No fines before deadline, warns transport minister
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik clarified that no fines would be imposed before the one-month deadline given to drivers to learn Marathi as per the government resolution of August 12.
He said if drivers fail to comply after this period, their licenses would be suspended and they would have three more months to learn the language.
Sarnaik also warned of action against RTO officials who wrongly fined drivers before the notice period ended.
Language initiative
Transport department's drive to test knowledge of Marathi
The Maharashtra Transport Department had launched a statewide drive on August 20, checking commercial passenger vehicle drivers' knowledge of Marathi. The drive is scheduled to continue until September 30.
Notices were issued to 1,268 drivers on August 20 and another 1,499 non-Marathi-speaking drivers the next day.
Sarnaik said 1,65,600 non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers had attended Marathi classes so far as part of this initiative.
Law
Amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules
The controversy follows amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that require authorized drivers of motor cabs equipped with electronic meters to have a "working knowledge of Marathi."
Drivers unable to demonstrate the required proficiency are issued notices and given one month to learn the language and take an examination.
Repeated noncompliance can result in the suspension or revocation of their authorization.
The enforcement drive began on August 20, following a three-month grace period that concluded on August 15.