No need to become Marathi experts: Fadnavis addresses drivers' protest

Fadnavis also announced that the government had extended the deadline to learn the language three times now and if there is another request from those who want to learn and need more time, the deadline will be extended again.

He assured that no injustice would be done in the name of language and emphasized that many people have been living in Maharashtra for generations, integrating with its culture.

"Our Mahayuti government will not allow injustice based on language," he said.