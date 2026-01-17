'Fight isn't over yet': Shiv Sena (UBT) after BMC defeat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The victory ends the Thackeray family's 25-year control of India's richest civic body. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 118 out of 227 wards, crossing the majority mark of 114. A post by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on X said, "This battle is not over yet... It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve!"

Political response Thackeray cousins vow to continue Marathi identity politics While the BJP bagged 89 seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena secured 29. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) bagged six. The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have vowed to continue their fight for Marathi identity politics. Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a photo of late Balasaheb Thackeray in its assertion that it will continue its battle for the Marathi person's "respect."

Twitter Post Shiv Sena (UBT)'s social media post after announcement of results ही लढाई अजून संपलेली नाही…

मराठी माणसाला योग्य सन्मान मिळेपर्यंत अशीच सुरू राहील! pic.twitter.com/anLAhcZls5 — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) January 17, 2026

Continued struggle Raj Thackeray's MNS secures 6 seats, vows to continue fight Although MNS could only win just six seats out of the 53 it contested, Raj also vowed to keep fighting for Marathis. "Our fight is for the Marathi people, for the Marathi language, for Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra," he said in an open letter after the results were declared. He also accused the Mahayuti of harassing and exploiting Marathis.

