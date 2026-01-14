Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's home

A fire broke out at the residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mother Teresa Crescent Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 8:00am in one of the bedrooms. Three teams from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were promptly dispatched to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown and it was not immediately known if the MP was home at the time of the incident.

Political career Prasad's political journey and recent fire incidents Prasad, who represents the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha, was India's first Minister of Electronics and Information Technology from 2016-2019 and again from 2019-2021. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2000, first in Rajya Sabha (2000-2019) and then in Lok Sabha (from 2019). He has also served as a Union minister multiple times.

Twitter Post Fire tenders on spot #WATCH | Delhi | Fire tenders and Delhi Police Forensics Team at the spot after a fire broke out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HwkhCw98gI — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2026

Fire outbreaks Recent fire incidents in Delhi This incident adds to a string of fire-related incidents in Delhi recently. On January 6, a massive fire at the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar claimed three lives. The victims were identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter Janhvi. A firefighter was also injured during rescue operations at this incident. Earlier this month, another fire broke out in Mandawali due to a gas cylinder explosion, injuring three firefighters who are now out of danger.