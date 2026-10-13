INDIA bloc march: Delhi Police registers multiple FIRs
What's the story
The Delhi Police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the recent protest march by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc, The Indian Express reported. The march, which was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was held without permission and allegedly damaged barricades with a truck, and saw graffiti drawn on roads as well, according to police reports. The FIRs were filed at Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations.
Protest details
'Chalo Delhi' protest march
The "Chalo Delhi" protest was a major show of opposition unity, with top leaders from the INDIA Bloc in attendance.
The march started from Barakhamba Road and ended at the Supreme Court of India.
The protesters demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Legal action
Opposition moves SC against Election Commission
In a related development, 11 opposition leaders have filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decisions on SIR.
The petitioners include Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy and others.
They allege irregularities in the Election Commission's powers during SIR and seek scrutiny of decisions related to electoral roll revision.
Security measures
Delhi Police seek extension of CAPF companies
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sought an extension of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) till October 20. This is in view of possible protests by various groups, including Cockroach Janta Party and other organizations, as per sources cited by PTI.
Earlier, a total of 301 CAPF companies were approved for deployment across Delhi to maintain law and order during recent protests, with 221 arriving on October 6 and another 80 approved on October 8.
Security measures
Security beefed up across Delhi
In light of the ongoing unrest, security has been beefed up across Delhi. As part of these measures, 45 metro stations were shut, and checks were intensified at city borders.
Thousands of protesters, including leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party and former chief ministers, had been detained during recent demonstrations.