'Get lost': TMC, Election Commission meeting turns stormy 

A meeting between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission has sparked a political row in West Bengal. TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told their delegation to "get lost" within seven minutes of starting the meeting. "The meeting started at 10:02am and ended at 10:07am," he said. The TMC had raised concerns over official transfers and free and fair elections during this brief interaction.

Unanswered letters TMC raises concerns over 9 unanswered letters to Mamata "We told him you are transferring these officials, how do you want to conduct free...fair election? And then, he said, 'get lost'," he said. The TMC also raised concerns over nine letters sent by chief Mamata Banerjee that went unanswered. They also alleged interactions between ECI officials and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Nandigram. The delegation said it was unhappy with the commission's functioning, saying they didn't want to hear from Kumar if other election commissioners weren't allowed to speak.

Public challenge TMC challenges Election Commission to release meeting audio/video The TMC has also challenged the Election Commission to release video or audio of the meeting. O'Brien accused the poll body of leaking selective accounts of their interaction and referred to narratives being circulated through informal channels. He described Kumar as a criminal, further intensifying the political attack. Other reports also suggest that O'Brien congratulated Kumar for being the only Chief Election Commissioner against whom notices for removal have been brought in both Houses of Parliament.

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EC response Sources within Election Commission reject TMC's claims India Today, citing sources within the Election Commission, has rejected the TMC's claims and given a different version of events. They said O'Brien raised his voice and asked Kumar not to speak, leading to an escalation. The CEC had requested O'Brien to maintain decorum during the interaction, saying shouting and indecent behavior are not appropriate.

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