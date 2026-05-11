'Girls don't need education': Bihar education minister's remarks spark outrage
What's the story
Bihar's newly appointed Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has sparked controversy with his recent comments on girls' education. Speaking at a public event, Tiwari questioned the need for girls to be educated and suggested they should stay home instead of participating in protests. "Zaroorat kya hai education ki? Humare ghar ki betiyan humari shakti hain, humari samridhi ka aadhaar hain (What is the necessity of education? Our daughters are our strength; they are the foundation of our prosperity)," he said.
Public reaction
Users slam minister for outdated views on women's education
Tiwari's remarks have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many users slammed the minister for his outdated views on women's education. One user wrote, "Bro, you're the Education Minister of a state where literacy rates are already struggling... and your master plan is to send half the population back to the kitchen?" Another user defended Tiwari, saying his words were taken out of context.
Video defense
Defense for Tiwari fails to quell outrage
A user defended Tiwari by saying the viral clip was misleadingly edited. They claimed he meant to say girls don't need to protest on roads because their rights will be granted by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, this defense did not quell the outrage against Tiwari's statements. Critics continued to slam him for promoting regressive views on gender equality and education.