Tiwari's comments have drawn widespread criticism

'Girls don't need education': Bihar education minister's remarks spark outrage

By Snehil Singh 05:11 pm May 11, 202605:11 pm

What's the story

Bihar's newly appointed Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has sparked controversy with his recent comments on girls' education. Speaking at a public event, Tiwari questioned the need for girls to be educated and suggested they should stay home instead of participating in protests. "Zaroorat kya hai education ki? Humare ghar ki betiyan humari shakti hain, humari samridhi ka aadhaar hain (What is the necessity of education? Our daughters are our strength; they are the foundation of our prosperity)," he said.