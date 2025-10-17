Gujarat government rejigs entire Cabinet; Rivaba Jadeja among 26 ministers
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Gujarat government has announced a new cabinet with 26 ministers. Harsh Sanghavi has been appointed deputy CM. The others include Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Other notable names include Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, and Darshna Waghela. The move comes after the entire council of ministers resigned on Thursday in what has been termed a "strategic reset" by party leaders ahead of local body polls and the 2027 assembly election, HT reported.
Oath-taking ceremony
First major cabinet reshuffle under Patel
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday evening to submit the list of new ministers. The new council of ministers was sworn in around noon on Friday. This is the first major cabinet reshuffle since Patel took over as chief minister in September 2021 after the late Vijay Rupani's tenure.
Ceremony details
Shah, Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the dignitaries expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new council of ministers. All BJP MLAs in Gujarat have been asked to stay in Gandhinagar for this event. The state assembly of Gujarat has a total strength of 182 members, and the state can have up to 27 ministers, or 15% of the total strength of the House.