Gujarat government rejigs entire Cabinet; Rivaba Jadeja among 26 ministers 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday evening to submit the list of new ministers. The new council of ministers was sworn in around noon on Friday. This is the first major cabinet reshuffle since Patel took over as chief minister in September 2021 after the late Vijay Rupani 's tenure.

Ceremony details

Shah, Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the dignitaries expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new council of ministers. All BJP MLAs in Gujarat have been asked to stay in Gandhinagar for this event. The state assembly of Gujarat has a total strength of 182 members, and the state can have up to 27 ministers, or 15% of the total strength of the House.