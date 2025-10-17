Nitish Kumar as CM again if NDA wins? Shah answers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will decide on the chief minister's post in Bihar only after the upcoming elections. In an interview with India Today TV, Shah said, "I am not the one to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not. For now, we are contesting under Nitish Kumar's leadership." Bihar elections will be held on November 6 and 11.

Political journey Kumar was never a part of Congress for long: Shah On Kumar's notorious flip-flopping of allegiances, Shah said he has never been a part of the Congress for long. "He had hardly been with the Congress for 2.5 years," Shah said. He also stated that following the 2020 assembly elections, Kumar approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that Bihar should have a CM from the BJP, which had won more seats than his party. "But we always respected our alliance, and Nitish was made CM," he told the news channel.

Health concerns Shah dismisses concerns about Kumar's health and behavior Shah also dismissed concerns about Kumar's health and behavior, saying he has never witnessed any issues in his long conversations with the CM. He explained that, while some challenges may develop as a result of old age, he stressed that not only the chief Minister, but also his team manage affairs alongside him. Shah also slammed the Congress for belittling smaller allies and said this arrogance has cost them their foothold across states.