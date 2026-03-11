'1cr people would be unemployed due to energy crisis': Kejriwal 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the central government over what he called a severe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage across India. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's foreign policy decisions, particularly his support for Israel and the United States. "There is a heavy shortage of LPG in the country," Kejriwal said, adding that 90% of India's LPG imports come from the Strait of Hormuz.

Economic impact '1 crore people would be unemployed' Kejriwal also warned that the power shortage situation emerging could lead to massive job losses. He said, "There is a chance that almost 1 crore people would be unemployed because of the power shortage situation emerging." The AAP leader claimed restaurants and hotels are facing shortages, with half of Delhi-NCR and Bihar's hotels on the verge of shutdown in two days.

Foreign policy criticism Kejriwal accuses PM Modi of demolishing India's non-aligned policy Kejriwal also accused PM Modi of "demolishing" India's 75-year-old non-aligned foreign policy and making Iran an enemy. He said, "PM Modi has made a mistake by demolishing India's non-aligned policy of 75 years." "We should not have aligned with anyone. He stood by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the war began. We have made Iran our enemy," he said.

