How much would Vijay's pre-poll promise cost Tamil Nadu 

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won the most seats in recent assembly elections. With the new government in place, attention will now shift to the TVK's manifesto, which had promised "people-centric" welfare schemes. Some of the key promises include ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women heads of families, 200 units of free electricity per household, full farm loan waivers for small farmers, and 75% local hiring.

Promises Confusion over free electricity Immediately after assuming office, Vijay made three major announcements to fulfill his electoral pledges. The first announcement was a scheme to provide 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers every billing cycle, with certain conditions. Households consuming up to 500 units during a two-month billing cycle would be eligible for the concession. This decision drew criticism as detractors alleged that Vijay had promised 200 units of free electricity for all consumers during his campaign but later imposed eligibility restrictions.

Others Anti-narcotics task force, women's safety special task force Vijay also announced the formation of 65 anti-narcotics task force units across Tamil Nadu to intensify action against drugs. He ordered the formation of a special task force for women's safety, named "Singa Pen Sirappu Athiradi Padai," which would ensure swift action on complaints related to women's safety. However, many other election promises remain to be implemented, as Vijay himself admitted that Tamil Nadu is grappling with a debt burden of over ₹10 lakh crore and an empty treasury.

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Financial implications Projected annual expenditure As per an analysis by the Indian Express, TVK's projected annual expenditure on these welfare schemes is close to ₹1 lakh crore, a significant increase from the ₹65,000 crore spent by the previous DMK government. The analysis said the TVK's estimated expenditure on welfare packages accounts for around one-third of Tamil Nadu's total revenue receipts of ₹3.31 lakh crore in 2025-26. This would place a significant load on the state's budget, which already carries a debt of 26% of GSDP.

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Analysis Manifesto doesn't specify how new revenue will be generated The manifesto doesn't specify how this new revenue will be generated. According to PRS Legislative Research, cited by the Indian Express, a major concern is Tamil Nadu's high committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest payments. Nearly 62% of the state's revenue receipts in FY26 were budgeted for these mandatory expenses, leaving less room for development spending. In this situation, Vijay's promise to provide 200 units of free power every two months becomes essential, as it will raise government spending.