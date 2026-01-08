I-PAC raids 'met with resistance' from Mamata, ED approaches HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided 10 premises linked to the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata and Delhi. The agency said it was acting on "fresh evidence" in a coal pilferage case being probed by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED. The raids included six locations in Kolkata and four in Delhi, including the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain. ED officers alleged that they faced resistance during the raids.

Resistance faced ED officers claim resistance during raids In a statement, the ED claimed that proceedings were being conducted in a peaceful and professional manner till the arrival of Baneerjee along with a large number of police officials. "Ms. Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices." A senior officer told The Indian Express, "We couldn't do anything. She carried away the files, laptop and mobile phone belonging to Jain."

Case details ED's case based on CBI FIR of 2020 The ED's case is based on a CBI FIR from 2020 regarding illegal mining and coal pilferage by Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in West Bengal. Both agencies have questioned Rujuira Banerjee, wife of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, over alleged links to scam kingpin Anup Majee, who, according to ED "used to steal and illegally excavate coal from ECL leasehold areas of West Bengal." This coal was allegedly sold at various factories and plants located in Bankura, Bardhhaman, Purulia and Bengal.

Alleged connections ED findings The ED added that the investigation revealed that a large part of the coal was sold to the Shakambhari Group of companies. Investigation also revealed a link with Hawala operators, with multiple pieces of evidence, including statements of various persons, confirming the hawala nexus. "The persons linked to generation of coal smuggling proceeds, hawala operators and handlers are covered in PMLA search on January 8, 2026. IPAC is also one of the entities linked to Hawala money," the ED said.

Twitter Post Read ED's full statement here It is clarified that the search is evidence based and is not targeted at any political establishment. No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections, and is part of regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance… — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2026

Financial claims No party office has been searched: ED The agency also clarified that the search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment. "No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections, and is part of regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards," it said.