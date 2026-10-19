'Made mistake': Jagan says YSRCP erred backing CEC appointment law
What's the story
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has admitted that his party erred in supporting the 2023 amendment to the law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners. He has now called for reforms to ensure a neutral selection process. "Earlier, YSRCP supported this process of allowing the ruling party to make appointments. But today, we regret giving that support. We made a mistake," he said.
Appointment critique
Reddy demands state election commissioners be appointed through neutral mechanism
The 2023 amendment allows a panel of the prime minister, a cabinet minister nominated by the PM, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to appoint election commissioners.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was part of an interim arrangement set up by the Supreme Court in 2023, is now excluded from this committee.
Reddy has demanded that state election commissioners should also be appointed through a neutral mechanism, not controlled by chief ministers or ruling governments.
Election allegations
Reddy accuses ruling TDP-led NDA coalition of undemocratic tactics
Reddy's remarks come amid allegations that the ruling TDP-led NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh is using undemocratic tactics to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations for local body elections.
He accused the ruling coalition of resorting to attacks, intimidation, and misuse of police machinery.
He alleged YSRCP candidates had their nomination papers snatched, party workers attacked and kidnapped, and candidates threatened, with police complicity.
Election scrutiny
Allegations of manipulation in local body elections by Reddy
Reddy also questioned the timing of the election schedule, alleging it was announced just after reservation details were released, leaving opposition parties little time to prepare.
He alleged that despite 46 lakh fake voters being identified by Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the government has decided that elections would be held on an unrevised electoral roll.
He claimed delimitation of divisions and wards was done to benefit the ruling NDA coalition.
Security demand
Gram panchayat polls to be held in 3 phases
The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has announced elections to 100 urban local bodies on October 28, with counting on October 30.
Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections are scheduled for November 3, with results on November 5.
Gram panchayat elections will be held in three phases from November 26 to December 2.
Reddy has demanded that Central paramilitary forces be deployed for free and fair polls.