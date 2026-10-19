'Made mistake': Jagan says YSRCP erred backing CEC appointment law

The 2023 amendment allows a panel of the prime minister, a cabinet minister nominated by the PM, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to appoint election commissioners.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was part of an interim arrangement set up by the Supreme Court in 2023, is now excluded from this committee.

Reddy has demanded that state election commissioners should also be appointed through a neutral mechanism, not controlled by chief ministers or ruling governments.