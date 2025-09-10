'Your elevation..': Dhankhar breaks silence after CP Radhakrishnan elected VP
What's the story
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has congratulated his successor CP Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential election. In a public statement, Dhankhar expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's leadership would bring greater honor and glory to the prestigious office. He said, "Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation."
Election results
Radhakrishnan wins by margin of 152 votes
Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election by a margin of 152 votes on Tuesday. He secured votes from 452 lawmakers in an election where 767 MPs voted, with 15 votes being declared invalid. Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes. The NDA had support from 427 MPs and also got backing from YSRCP's 11 lawmakers.
Resignation and benefits
Dhankhar entitled to monthly pension of ₹42,000
Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. Since then, he has largely stayed away from public life. As a former vice president and ex-MP, he is entitled to a monthly pension of ₹42,000 along with other benefits like medical and travel allowances. His State Assembly pension will be in addition to these entitlements.
Historical precedent
Third VP to resign mid-term
Dhankhar is only the third vice president in India's history to resign before completing their term. The first two were VV Giri and R Venkataraman, who quit mid-term to contest presidential elections. Dhankhar was elected as the vice president in 2022 after he secured a historic win in the elections. Before his tenure as the VP, he served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.