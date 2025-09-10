'Your elevation..': Dhankhar breaks silence after CP Radhakrishnan elected VP

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has congratulated his successor CP Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential election. In a public statement, Dhankhar expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's leadership would bring greater honor and glory to the prestigious office. He said, "Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation."

Election results Radhakrishnan wins by margin of 152 votes Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election by a margin of 152 votes on Tuesday. He secured votes from 452 lawmakers in an election where 767 MPs voted, with 15 votes being declared invalid. Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes. The NDA had support from 427 MPs and also got backing from YSRCP's 11 lawmakers.

Resignation and benefits Dhankhar entitled to monthly pension of ₹42,000 Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. Since then, he has largely stayed away from public life. As a former vice president and ex-MP, he is entitled to a monthly pension of ₹42,000 along with other benefits like medical and travel allowances. His State Assembly pension will be in addition to these entitlements.