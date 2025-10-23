Joint presser but with only Tejashwi's poster, BJP mocks Mahagathbandhan 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a jab at the Mahagathbandhan alliance after a press conference poster showed only Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The poster led to speculation that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party were being sidelined in the alliance. BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala took to X to take a swipe, asking, "Joint PC? But only one picture.... Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka 'samman chori' ..... Showed Congress & Rahul his place?"

Twitter Post Check out the poster here Joint PC? But only one picture



Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka “samman chori”



Showed Congress & Rahul his place? pic.twitter.com/BTztFZgvOP — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) October 23, 2025

Announcement imminent Tejashwi likely to be declared as opposition's CM candidate The poster surfaced amid reports that the Grand Alliance had reached a consensus to project Tejashwi as its CM face. To resolve alliance issues, senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Krishna Allavaru had reportedly met with RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi. CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya hinted at impatience over delays, saying, "Tejashwi's name as the opposition's CM candidate could be officially announced."

Positive meeting Gehlot calls meeting 'highly positive' Gehlot called the meeting "highly positive," saying the bloc was "united and contesting the elections as a strong force." He dismissed concerns over seat-sharing disputes as "friendly fights." Tejashwi also played down any alliance friction, saying, "There is no controversy or confusion in INDIA bloc...Will talk tomorrow. You will get an answer to every question."