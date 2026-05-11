Who will be Kerala's next CM? Congress high command silent
What's the story
The suspense over who will succeed Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala's Chief Minister continues, with the new Assembly needing to be constituted before May 23. The Congress high command is yet to decide on its chief ministerial face. AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said a decision will be taken "very soon." Meanwhile, aspirants V D Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala have been asked by Rahul Gandhi to end infighting and control their supporters.
Power dynamics
Venugopal has backing of around 43 MLAs
Venugopal, a Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, is seen as a key player in the leadership race. He is said to have the support of around 43 newly elected Congress MLAs. The final decision rests with Rahul Gandhi on whether to keep Venugopal at the national level or send him back to Kerala politics.
Rival claims
Chennithala, Satheesan camps at loggerheads
Chennithala, who is close to Sonia Gandhi, also has a strong claim for the CM post. His supporters argue that he deserves consideration for stepping aside during Oommen Chandy's tenure out of respect for seniority. On the other hand, Satheesan's camp argues that he laid the groundwork as Leader of Opposition in defeating Vijayan-led LDF.
Election results
Congress and its allies win over 2-thirds seats
The Congress won 63 seats in Kerala's 140-member Assembly. With allies Indian Union Muslim League (22), Kerala Congress (8), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (3), the United Democratic Front crossed the two-thirds majority with a total of 102 seats. The political landscape in Kerala remains tense as parties prepare for upcoming challenges.