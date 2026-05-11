Kerala Assembly needs to be constituted before May 23

Who will be Kerala's next CM? Congress high command silent

By Snehil Singh 04:02 pm May 11, 202604:02 pm

What's the story

The suspense over who will succeed Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala's Chief Minister continues, with the new Assembly needing to be constituted before May 23. The Congress high command is yet to decide on its chief ministerial face. AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said a decision will be taken "very soon." Meanwhile, aspirants V D Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala have been asked by Rahul Gandhi to end infighting and control their supporters.