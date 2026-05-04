Kerala election results: Early trends show UDF leading
By Snehil Singh
May 04, 2026 09:21 am
What's the story
In the early trends of the Assembly election counting, the Congress-UDF is ahead in 45 seats in Kerala. Its rival, the CPI(M)-led LDF, was leading in 25 seats. These initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change as more rounds of counting are completed. The NDA was leading in four seats. Polling for the Assembly was conducted on April 9.
Contest
Three-way contest or traditional duopoly?
In Kerala, the 2026 assembly elections are shaping up to be a direct battle between the ruling LDF and the UDF. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is focused on strengthening its presence in the southern state for the time being. With 140 seats on the line, 71 is the winning mark.