Initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change

Kerala election results: Early trends show UDF leading

By Snehil Singh 09:21 am May 04, 202609:21 am

What's the story

In the early trends of the Assembly election counting, the Congress-UDF is ahead in 45 seats in Kerala. Its rival, the CPI(M)-led LDF, was leading in 25 seats. These initial results are based on early counting and are likely to change as more rounds of counting are completed. The NDA was leading in four seats. Polling for the Assembly was conducted on April 9.