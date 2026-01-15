'Lawlessness if we don't intervene': SC issues notice to Mamata 

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others on the Enforcement Directorate 's (ED) plea. The ED's plea accused Banerjee of obstructing its recent searches at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC and co-founder Pratik Jain's residence. A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi asked Banerjee, Kumar, and others to respond to the ED's request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against her.

Investigation integrity Court emphasizes need for independent investigation The bench observed that these petitions raise serious questions regarding state agencies' interference with central investigations. "According to us, large questions have been raised and are involved in the present matter which if allowed to remain undecided, would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state," the bench said. It emphasized that while no central agency should interfere with political party elections, political parties shouldn't interfere with bona fide investigations.

Theft allegations Banerjee asked to file counter-affidavits In addition to a request for a CBI probe, the ED has also asked for the return of evidence that CM Banerjee is accused of seizing from I-PAC premises. The ED had earlier moved a similar plea before the Calcutta High Court, which adjourned it on Wednesday on a request made by the central agency. The Supreme Court on Thursday intervened directly in the case, ordering Banerjee and others to file counter-affidavits to the ED's petitions within two weeks.

Legal proceedings Court stays FIRs against ED officers, next hearing scheduled "In the meanwhile, it is directed that the respondents shall preserve the CCTV cameras and other storage devices containing the footage of both the premises searched and the CCTV cameras and other storage devices containing the footage of near areas," the bench ordered. The court has stayed FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against ED officers involved in the searches. The matter will be heard next on February 3.

Political allegations TMC alleges ED's actions were politically motivated The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the ED's actions were an attempt to illegally access its campaign and political strategy ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that I-PAC handles election campaigning for TMC and possesses confidential information about candidates. He asked, "Why did...ED wait for two years to come to Bengal? This is just to create prejudice." He contended there was no obstruction as per the panchnama signed by ED during searches.