Before joining the BJP, Paes was associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal's ruling party. His shift is seen as a strategic move by the BJP, especially with the West Bengal Assembly elections coming up. The party hopes to use Paes's sporting legacy and public appeal to its advantage in these elections. Paes, along with Mithun Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut, and Hema Malini, are among the star campaigners for Bengal polls.

National service

Paes's responsibility toward nation

On joining the BJP, Paes had said he saw it as "not just a formality but a responsibility" and an opportunity to serve the nation. The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while in Tamil Nadu, polling will take place on the 23rd. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.