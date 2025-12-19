The session was marked by intense discussions

Parliament Winter Session concludes as both Houses adjourned sine die

By Chanshimla Varah 11:49 am Dec 19, 202511:49 am

What's the story

The Parliament has concluded its winter session after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die. The session was marked by intense discussions on economic, social, and strategic implications of the bills. Among the bills passed this session were the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill (SHANTI Bill), which opens up nuclear energy to private players, and the Viksit Bharat Gram Rozgar aur Manav Garima Bill (VB G-RAM-G Bill), replacing MGNREGA.