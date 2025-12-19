Parliament Winter Session concludes as both Houses adjourned sine die
What's the story
The Parliament has concluded its winter session after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die. The session was marked by intense discussions on economic, social, and strategic implications of the bills. Among the bills passed this session were the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill (SHANTI Bill), which opens up nuclear energy to private players, and the Viksit Bharat Gram Rozgar aur Manav Garima Bill (VB G-RAM-G Bill), replacing MGNREGA.
Legislative progress
Parliament passes bills on insurance, nuclear energy
The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 was also passed during the session. The bill increases foreign direct investment in India's insurance sector from 74% to 100%, allowing full foreign ownership of insurance firms. Other bills passed include the Appropriation (No.4) Bill, Repealing and Amending Bill, Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and Health Security se National Security Cess Bill.
Education reform
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill referred for review
The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 aims to set up an institutional framework for higher education. It proposes a central commission and councils to regulate quality standards across universities. The bill has been referred to a joint committee for review in Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session sine die after opposition protested on the passage of the VB-G Ram G Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.