BJP leaders slam Mallikarjun Kharge over 'illiterate' Gujaratis remark
What's the story
A political controversy has erupted ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at a rally in Idukki district. Kharge said, "Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool those who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you can't fool Kerala people."
Political backlash
Congress targeting Gujarat out of frustration: Harsh Sanghavi
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi slammed Kharge's comments as insulting to Gujarat's 6 crore people. He said the state has given India Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sanghavi also asked whether Congress was targeting Gujarat out of frustration after being "thrown out of power" there.
Historical figures
Trivedi asks Kharge to reconsider views on Gandhi, Patel
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also hit back at Kharge, asking him to reconsider his views on the intelligence of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi, all of whom hailed from various parts of North India. Trivedi accused Congress of divide-and-rule politics ahead of the April 9 Kerala polls, predicting a strong response from voters.