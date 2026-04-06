Kharge's remarks drew a sharp response from BJP

BJP leaders slam Mallikarjun Kharge over 'illiterate' Gujaratis remark

By Snehil Singh 09:48 am Apr 06, 202609:48 am

What's the story

A political controversy has erupted ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at a rally in Idukki district. Kharge said, "Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool those who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you can't fool Kerala people."