BJP worker paralyzed after man shoots him over 'AIDS' taunts 

In a shocking incident in Lucknow , a 25-year-old Vaibhav Bajpai was arrested for shooting Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Chetan Tiwari over public humiliation. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Kamlesh Dixit, said Bajpai accused Tiwari of spreading rumors that he was suffering from AIDS which led to social embarrassment and anger. Bajpai told cops that he had been under distress for a long time over the rumor.

Attack details Shooting happened outside victim's house The shooting took place around 11:00pm outside Tiwari's home while he was with his wife and newborn daughter. Bajpai allegedly arrived with accomplices, argued with Tiwari, and then shot him at close range. One bullet hit Tiwari near the waist and lodged in his spine, leaving his lower body paralyzed. Doctors at King George's Medical University's trauma center are closely monitoring his condition.

Investigation progress CCTV footage captured the incident A CCTV video of the incident has emerged on social media and is being analyzed as part of the investigation. Police teams scanned area footage and arrested Bajpai within hours of the incident. The weapon used in the shooting was also recovered based on his disclosure. An FIR has been registered under attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of SC/ST Act based on a complaint by Tiwari's wife Mansi alias Shweta.

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Twitter Post Video of shooting emerges A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker was allegedly shot and injured by a fellow member in the Mehndiganj area under Bazarkhala police station limits on Saturday night, police said.



The injured, identified as 35‑year‑old Shyam Chetan Tiwari, a resident of Mehndiganj who… pic.twitter.com/sjQSehfvtr — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 10, 2026

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