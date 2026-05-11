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Home / News / Politics News / BJP worker paralyzed after man shoots him over 'AIDS' taunts 
BJP worker paralyzed after man shoots him over 'AIDS' taunts 
The incident happened in Lucknow

BJP worker paralyzed after man shoots him over 'AIDS' taunts 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 11, 2026
12:56 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a 25-year-old Vaibhav Bajpai was arrested for shooting Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Chetan Tiwari over public humiliation. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Kamlesh Dixit, said Bajpai accused Tiwari of spreading rumors that he was suffering from AIDS which led to social embarrassment and anger. Bajpai told cops that he had been under distress for a long time over the rumor.

Attack details

Shooting happened outside victim's house

The shooting took place around 11:00pm outside Tiwari's home while he was with his wife and newborn daughter. Bajpai allegedly arrived with accomplices, argued with Tiwari, and then shot him at close range. One bullet hit Tiwari near the waist and lodged in his spine, leaving his lower body paralyzed. Doctors at King George's Medical University's trauma center are closely monitoring his condition.

Investigation progress

CCTV footage captured the incident

A CCTV video of the incident has emerged on social media and is being analyzed as part of the investigation. Police teams scanned area footage and arrested Bajpai within hours of the incident. The weapon used in the shooting was also recovered based on his disclosure. An FIR has been registered under attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of SC/ST Act based on a complaint by Tiwari's wife Mansi alias Shweta.

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Video of shooting emerges 

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Criminal history

Bajpai has several criminal cases against him

In her complaint, she alleged that the accused and his associates abused the family with casteist slurs before opening fire. Records show Bajpai has several criminal cases against him, including assault and intimidation. Police also said that the claim made by the accused is being verified independently, with raids continuing to trace the other accused.

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