'Mahagathbandhan's manifesto our resolution; all promises will be fulfilled': Tejashwi 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that the manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is a promise to voters. The manifesto, released on Tuesday, October 28, outlines a series of populist promises for the upcoming Bihar elections. "The manifesto is our resolution and commitment, and all promises that have been made will be fulfilled," Yadav said on Wednesday. "This is our 'pran' (resolution) patra (document)," he said.

Election pledges Government job for every family, ₹2,500 monthly allowance for women The Mahagathbandhan's manifesto, titled "Tejaswhi Pran" (Tejashwi's Vow), includes a slew of populist promises. These include one government job per family, a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 for women under the Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, and 200 units of free electricity for every household. The alliance also promised to regularize contractual employees and make JEEViKA women permanent government employees with a salary of ₹30,000.

Welfare commitments Free health insurance, monthly pensions for widows, senior citizens The manifesto also includes welfare measures such as free health insurance up to ₹25 lakh per person and ₹1,500 monthly pensions for widows, senior citizens, with a yearly increase of ₹200, and ₹3,000 for persons with disabilities. It promises to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and establish women's colleges in every subdivision, as well as new degree colleges in 136 blocks. The manifesto also promises to abolish examination fees for competitive tests and provide free travel to exam centers.

Community focus Minimum support prices for all crops, Mahagathbandhan promises Furthermore, the Mahagathbandhan has promised to guarantee minimum support prices for all crops and revive local markets. It pledges to protect the constitutional rights of minority communities and resist any "unconstitutional law" imposed by the central government. The manifesto promises a welfare corporation for ex-servicemen and a review of prohibition laws affecting traditional occupations like toddy and mahua.